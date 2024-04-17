The City of London has approved plans to demolish the former Museum of London building and neighbouring Bastion House, but the Communities Secretary Michael Gove has also called the plans in for review.

Michael Gove’s department issued an Article 31 Holding Direction yesterday, which technically prevents the City of London from making a decision until his department has also reviewed the plans. So, the City of London has been able to indicate that it approves the plans, but construction work can’t start until Michael Gove’s department has indicated approval as well.

The current plans are to clear the entire site by demolishing the 1970s Museum of London building and the monolithic Bastion House office block that sits next to it, and then redevelop the site. Essentially, the area around the old museum would be replaced with two office blocks facing each other across a new open space between them.

Public consultation on the London Wall West proposals began in the Spring of 2021 and has resulted in significant changes to the scheme, including a reduction in the massing of New Bastion House, which will open up more space for the public realm. The existing roundabout will also be removed, and the road will be diverted to the south to create a new consolidated peninsular site with two junctions.

There was also a study on how the existing building could be reused, but the developer says they came down in favour of demolishing the Museum of London and Bastion House buildings. However, the plans have been controversial. Nearly 1,000 objections have been filed, over 800 of which come from local campaigners and residents of the neighbouring Barbican estate.

Subject to approval by the Communities Secretary, the City of London says that demolition of the existing site is expected to begin in 2028, with completion scheduled for late 2033.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transport Committee, Shravan Joshi, said: “Today’s resolution to grant permission for the London Wall West proposals brings us closer to our goal of meeting demand for 1.2 million square meters of new office space by 2040, a figure backed by industry experts taking into account projected jobs growth and new working from home patterns.

“The City of London is a global economic powerhouse, and it is vital we continue to signal to investors that we are keeping it that way, by delivering a centre of collaboration and innovation for the hundreds of thousands of people who work here.”

The replacement and renamed London Museum is due to open at Smithfield in early 2026.