A tall stripy tower has appeared in Hyde Park that is undeniably tall and stripy and arty.
It’s a work of art by the German artist Gerhard Richter, first exhibited last year and will now spend the summer in London.
As far as I can understand, the concept for the art was created in 2010 as an abstract painting. The artist then photographed the source artwork and, using digital processing, mirrored and sliced the photo into thin strips.
Those thin strips now make up large panels of coloured stripes which make up the artwork.
I may have misunderstood.
Whatever the origins, a photo-friendly mass of coloured walls is now in Hyde Park next to the Serpentine Gallery and will remain there until late October 2024.
