The under-construction Brent Cross West station in north London has passed a range of safety and technical tests, with Thameslink trains arriving and departing on overnight trial runs over the past two weeks.

The testing ranged from safe boarding, alighting and dispatch from the platforms to on-board passenger information displays, with the station name added to arrival announcements and route diagrams.

When it opens later this year, Brent Cross West will provide a new stop between Cricklewood and Hendon on the Midland Main Line with up to eight Thameslink trains per hour calling there in peak hours.

The tests were conducted jointly by GTR’s station project team and the ASLEF union’s Health and Safety representatives.

During the tests, they ensured that trains would stop at the correct platform position, and could leave safely with clear sight of the platform and signals for the driver.

They also verified that the station design meets the platform-train interface (PTI) requirements (including stepping distances) and that all train systems are working correctly, including selective door opening and passenger information system.

Tom Causebrook, GTR’s Infrastructure Project manager, said: “Our testing focussed on ensuring that the station’s platforms are safe for passengers and staff. Included in the checklist were making sure trains stopped at the right points, the mechanisms for selective door opening worked correctly, our drivers have good visibility along the platforms, and passenger announcements on the trains’ information screens are at the right times. We’re delighted that the results are really positive.”

The Brent Cross West station programme is being led by Barnet Council, built by VolkerFitzpatrick, and project managed by Mace with Network Rail a key programme partner.

The station is currently expected to open in the autumn.