Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert 3 Comments ↓

To mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of Waterloo station, there will be a series of historical tours of the building, organised by Network Rail.

The tours will be run in the public access areas of Waterloo Station and the surrounding areas, taking in the hidden pieces of history, including the original Waterloo News cinema, the Battle of Waterloo Medallion, and the World War One and Two Memorial.

Hosted by Network Rail, the tours are led by Blue Badge Tour guide, Rachel Kolsky, and will offer a chance to see how today’s society has embraced Waterloo’s uniqueness through iconic film locations, luxury restaurants, retail units and contemporary graffiti art murals.

The formal anniversary of the opening of the station is 11th July 1848.

There will be tours on 12th and 15th July and tickets cost £35 per person.

They can be booked from here.

There will also be a slightly shorter tour offered from the end of July through to September, costing £25 per person, and can be booked from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 comments
  1. Tim Cannell says:
    10 April 2023 at 6:56 pm

    For £35 it would be nice to get something greater than a ‘public access areas’ tour which commuters do every day.

    Reply
    • ianVisits says:
      10 April 2023 at 7:16 pm

      At about £15 per hour for the tour, it’s a comparable price to that you would pay for any public tour elsewhere.

  2. Avenues says:
    10 April 2023 at 9:52 pm

    What time of day is it?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert