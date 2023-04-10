To mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of Waterloo station, there will be a series of historical tours of the building, organised by Network Rail.

The tours will be run in the public access areas of Waterloo Station and the surrounding areas, taking in the hidden pieces of history, including the original Waterloo News cinema, the Battle of Waterloo Medallion, and the World War One and Two Memorial.

Hosted by Network Rail, the tours are led by Blue Badge Tour guide, Rachel Kolsky, and will offer a chance to see how today’s society has embraced Waterloo’s uniqueness through iconic film locations, luxury restaurants, retail units and contemporary graffiti art murals.

The formal anniversary of the opening of the station is 11th July 1848.

There will be tours on 12th and 15th July and tickets cost £35 per person.

They can be booked from here.

There will also be a slightly shorter tour offered from the end of July through to September, costing £25 per person, and can be booked from here.