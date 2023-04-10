Published by By Ian Mansfield Architecture 1 Comment ↓

The Barclays Bank branch in Enfield which was the site of the world’s first cash machine has been given Grade II listed building protection.

The Barclays Bank at 20 The Town, Enfield now listed at Grade II. (c) Historic England Archive DP434079

The prototype machine, which was unveiled on 27th June 1967, functioned differently to today’s cash machines. The customer inserted a special paper voucher similar to a cheque that was punched with dots corresponding to the customer’s four-digit PIN. Both a signature and PIN were needed for authentication and if they matched a £10 note was issued.

Although primitive by modern standards, it was still a major technological development in both banking practice and the growing use of automation within modern society.

The Enfield branch was chosen for the ATM because of its mix of customers, its good pavement access, high windows and for being close to the Barclays head office. Although the original ATM has long been removed, a commemorative plaque marks its location.

The gold cash machine and a plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary of the earliest ATM. (c) Historic England Archive DP434089

The building’s entry on the National Heritage List for England recognises both its historic and architectural significance.

The purpose-built bank, originally a branch of the London and Provincial, is a strong work of late 19th-century commercial architecture. Built in 1897 it stands on a prominent corner site of Enfield’s market square and its exterior remains largely unaltered. It was designed by William Gilbee Scott in a style described by architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner as ‘exuberant Flemish Renaissance’. Made of red brick with stone dressings and prominent gables, it is topped by a decorative cupola and small spire.

2017 was the 50th anniversary of the earliest ATM. Barclays marked the occasion with a new plaque and turned one of their current cash machines gold.

