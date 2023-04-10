Transport for London (TfL) is pushing ahead with plans to build 900 homes on land it owns in Acton, having awarded the construction contract to Barratt London.

The location, Bollo Lane runs alongside the District and Picadilly line tracks between Chiswick Park and Acton Town stations, and on the railway side, is mostly occupied by TfL car parks and a couple of office buildings.

The site in Bollo Lane received the go-ahead in January 2021 by Ealing Council at the planning committee to deliver up to 900 new homes in Acton. Half of the homes are designated as affordable, with a range of rents, such as discounted market rent and London Affordable Rent, and shared ownership properties.

The contract was awarded through TfL’s property developer subsidiary, TTL Properties (TTLP) as a joint venture for the delivery of the houses running along the District line at Bollo Lane in Acton as well as a range of other potential sites in west London, subject to contract completion.

The Bollo Lane development will be delivered in three phases with the first phase comprising 195 build to rent homes, the second phase delivering around 450 homes and a third phase delivering around 250 homes.

There’s also an option to redevelop the site of the London Transport Museum’s Acton depot just to the north for a further 800 homes, and if that goes ahead, the museum will be offered a new facility for its archive.

The joint venture partnership will also have the opportunity to develop other TfL sites across west London, helping to deliver thousands of new homes with close access to public transport.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing said: “This new development in Acton will provide affordable housing for hundreds of families and is a great example of how TfL land can be used to deliver much needed homes for Londoners.”

TfL, though TTL Properties currently has more than 3,750 homes under construction and more than 350 already completed.