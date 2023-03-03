For the next couple of weeks, there’s a display of James Bond props including Little Nellie, the gyrocopter made famous in You Only Live Twice.

It’s candidly a promotion by Macallan whisky to show off their range of James Bond 60th Anniversary whiskies, but for everyone, it’s a chance to see some props that haven’t been seen in a public display before.

The main display is by the front windows on the ground floor, and apart from the famous gyrocopter, they’ve set up a replica private vault, with a number of doors open to show off some of the items they’ve collected. There’s James Bond’s ID lanyard from Skyfall, his passport from the Pierce Brosnan era, the metal teeth worn by Jaws, a gold bar from Goldfinger, and the Fabergé egg from Octopussy.

For fans, they’re frustratingly difficult to photograph though, as the lights reflect badly off the glass draws, but it’s still fun to see them in the flesh so to speak.

Talking of fun, there’s a digital screen, and with a bit of help from the staff, if you stand in the correct spot, it’ll take a photo of you flying Little Nellie that you can then download to your phone.

That’s not all though, as there are two smaller displays elsewhere in Harrods — go up to the menswear section and by the main lifts is James Bond’s Royal Navy cap from The Spy Who Loved Me, and another passport, from No Time To Die. And if you head down to the basement, seek out the whisky bar (of course) at Baccarat, and there’s a handful of objects in the glass display, including my personal favourite from the display – the Ericsson phone with stun gun from Tomorrow Never Dies.

Yes, it’s a corporate tie-in to promote their James Bond whiskies, but it’s a rare chance to see some James Bond film props, so should be a delight for any James Bond fan to visit.

And do make sure to play with the Little Nellie photo generator.

The Macallan and James Bond 60th Anniversary exhibition is at Harrods until 21st March 2023. It’s free and open when the shop is open.

And not to forget, there’s a James Bond photography exhibition at the Leica Store near Bond Street at the moment as well, also until 21st March 2023.