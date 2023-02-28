Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

An exhibition of photographs taken during the filming of James Bond movies has opened at the Leica Camera store just around the corner from Selfridges. The images on display capture classic moments with cast and crew, shining a light on the secret agent’s enduring legacy.

Rather than putting descriptions next to each photo, which only encourages people to linger by the photo, they’ve printed a caption sheet you can carry around with you – which is a much better way of doing things.

Opening with what as to be one of the most iconic James Bond photographs, of Sean Connery leaning against his Aston Martin while filming Goldfinger, the exhibition covers the entire movie series right up to the most recent one.

The photographs range from candid images of movements between filming to shots taken during the action. Unless they cut the wires out of the photo very cleverly, it does look as if the jet pack used in Thunderball actually works.

Slightly around the corner is a staged photo with Roger Moor and Barbara Back, from The Spy Who Loved Me standing alongside film producer, Albert Broccoli, and even though he’s smiling, he still looks quite the Bond villain in the photo.

A slight niggle, the photograph of Sean Connery in the gas pipe in Diamonds are Forever is mislabeled, but otherwise, for any James Bond fan, this is a good refresher of the movies you love.

The exhibition, Photographs from the James Bond Archive is on display until 21st March 2023, and is free to visit.

The exhibition is at the Leica Gallery just around the corner from Bond Street tube station, at 66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD, and is open Mon – Sat: 11am to 6pm | Sun: Noon to 6pm.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions