A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The London Underground’s Bank tube station has gained a large new entrance with lifts and escalators direct to the Northern line and DLR platforms. ianVisits

The RMT union has announced that its members working for London Underground will walk out in a couple of weeks time, in a strike that’s timed to coincide with an ASLEF union strike. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Jewers Doors Secures the Elizabeth Line at Bond Street Railway News

Mainline / Overground

LNER testing the possibility of direct Cleethorpes to London train route The Lincolnite

A Greater Anglia train has been removed from service after a bird smashed into its windscreen. Ipswich Star

Calls have been made for a commuter railway to be transferred to Transport for London after passengers at London Bridge faced dangerous overcrowding for the second time in just over a month. Standard

Heathrow Express Says ‘Travel the World and Back Easily’ in Latest Campaign from St Luke’s Little Black Book

The rail minister has insisted that the government is “absolutely committed” to delivering HS2 trains from London to Manchester and to the east of England. Business Live

A train boss has suggested imposing airline-style surcharges on passengers laden with luggage – while offering cheaper fares to those who “travel light”. Standard

DLR

New DLR train vandalised in East London before any commuters use it ITV

Outsourced staff working on London’s Docklands Light Railway began a 48-hour strike against plummeting take-home pay. Morning Star

Miscellaneous

Duck left on Southeastern train at Herne Hill as staff appeal for owner to come forward ITV

Aplan to create more public toilets at Tube and bus stations across the capital has been rejected by City Hall, despite most London Assembly members voting in favour of it. Standard

The Epping Ongar railway, a heritage line that runs along a disused part of the Central line is resuming its Fish & Chip train runs, with supper or lunch on steam and diesel heritage trains. ianVisits

Luther: The Fallen Sun managed to film at Picadilly Circus for longer than any other production ever Radio Times

Tube sex attacker jailed for nearly five years after targeting three women Metro

Tributes to ‘amazing’ Grimsby businessman who made signs for London Underground Grimsby Live

Trailblazer became Britain’s first black train driver after arriving in UK penniless Mirror

And finally: A crop of slimy, beige-coloured mushrooms were spotted sprouting from the depths of Belsize Park tube station last week. Camden New Journal

The image above is from March 2013: Blue plaque unveiled for tube map pioneer