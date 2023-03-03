A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The London Underground’s Bank tube station has gained a large new entrance with lifts and escalators direct to the Northern line and DLR platforms. ianVisits
The RMT union has announced that its members working for London Underground will walk out in a couple of weeks time, in a strike that’s timed to coincide with an ASLEF union strike. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Jewers Doors Secures the Elizabeth Line at Bond Street Railway News
Mainline / Overground
LNER testing the possibility of direct Cleethorpes to London train route The Lincolnite
A Greater Anglia train has been removed from service after a bird smashed into its windscreen. Ipswich Star
Calls have been made for a commuter railway to be transferred to Transport for London after passengers at London Bridge faced dangerous overcrowding for the second time in just over a month. Standard
Heathrow Express Says ‘Travel the World and Back Easily’ in Latest Campaign from St Luke’s Little Black Book
The rail minister has insisted that the government is “absolutely committed” to delivering HS2 trains from London to Manchester and to the east of England. Business Live
A train boss has suggested imposing airline-style surcharges on passengers laden with luggage – while offering cheaper fares to those who “travel light”. Standard
DLR
New DLR train vandalised in East London before any commuters use it ITV
Outsourced staff working on London’s Docklands Light Railway began a 48-hour strike against plummeting take-home pay. Morning Star
Miscellaneous
Duck left on Southeastern train at Herne Hill as staff appeal for owner to come forward ITV
Aplan to create more public toilets at Tube and bus stations across the capital has been rejected by City Hall, despite most London Assembly members voting in favour of it. Standard
The Epping Ongar railway, a heritage line that runs along a disused part of the Central line is resuming its Fish & Chip train runs, with supper or lunch on steam and diesel heritage trains. ianVisits
Luther: The Fallen Sun managed to film at Picadilly Circus for longer than any other production ever Radio Times
Tube sex attacker jailed for nearly five years after targeting three women Metro
Tributes to ‘amazing’ Grimsby businessman who made signs for London Underground Grimsby Live
Trailblazer became Britain’s first black train driver after arriving in UK penniless Mirror
And finally: A crop of slimy, beige-coloured mushrooms were spotted sprouting from the depths of Belsize Park tube station last week. Camden New Journal
