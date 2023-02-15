If you like maps, and like free maps even more, then Monday is the day to be in Hackney Downs, as a map printer is having a clearout and giving away a lot of stock.

Urban Good, an urban planning company that also produces a range of excellent maps is moving home and lacks the space in their new place for all their unsold stock.

So, on Monday – you can go to their office and grab as many free maps as you can carry. Their maps celebrate the urban landscape and nature within the cities – such as the map of London’s parks and quiet walkways.

They stock the flat maps in their Hackney Downs studio and say that they have lots of other bits not on their website.

The free maps Monday giveaway will be on Monday 20th Feb between 2pm-5:30pm(ish).

They are based at:

Hackney Downs Studios,

Amhurst Terrace,

(just off Rectory Road)

Hackney,

E8 2BT

As they freely admit, this could be “your chance to collect a lifetime supply of free pantone flavoured wrapping paper”