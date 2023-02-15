Published by By Ian Mansfield Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

If you like maps, and like free maps even more, then Monday is the day to be in Hackney Downs, as a map printer is having a clearout and giving away a lot of stock.

(c) Urban Good

Urban Good, an urban planning company that also produces a range of excellent maps is moving home and lacks the space in their new place for all their unsold stock.

So, on Monday – you can go to their office and grab as many free maps as you can carry. Their maps celebrate the urban landscape and nature within the cities – such as the map of London’s parks and quiet walkways.

They stock the flat maps in their Hackney Downs studio and say that they have lots of other bits not on their website.

The free maps Monday giveaway will be on Monday 20th Feb between 2pm-5:30pm(ish).

They are based at:

Hackney Downs Studios,
Amhurst Terrace,
(just off Rectory Road)
Hackney,
E8 2BT

As they freely admit, this could be “your chance to collect a lifetime supply of free pantone flavoured wrapping paper”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous