Dinosaurs from the Jurassic and Cretaceous have arrived at the Horniman Museum in south London – as LEGO models.

Running through the summer, the Brick Dinos exhibition is a mixed display, with some big dinos, lots of little dinos, and lots of bricks in boxes to turn into future dinos.

Dotted around the room are glass cases with a range of dinosaurs in each one, a helpful strip of information, and for some, scannable QR codes to learn more. A nice touch is a wall showing how to pronounce the names of the dinosaurs – I bet we all get one (or more) wrong.

Although most are shown as they are (presumed) to have been while alive, there’s a bit of nostalgia in the LEGO model of the Natural History Museum when they had the Diplodocus in the main hall.

The LEGO dinosaurs have been created in miniature form by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

Do look out for the Jurasic Park style excavation scene, and lurking in a corner is an unrelated display, but also made from LEGO — a scale model of the Horniman museum itself, complete with stuffed walrus. That was made in 2019 and took 179 hours to make from over 23,000 bricks.

As a display, it’s mainly aimed at children thanks to the spaces given over to making lego models, the play toys and the sandpit — but there’s enough here to keep adults interested as well — maybe adults with kids.

The Brick Dinos are at the Horniman Museum until the end of October.

  • Adults: £9
  • Children: £4.50
  • Family (1+3): £15.50
  • Family (2+2): £20

Tickets can be reserved in advance from here.

