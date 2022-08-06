Twenty-five years after its first episode was broadcast, there’s a 25th-anniversary pop-up store opening in Soho for a few days to mark the event.

Being a pop-up store, the aim is to flog you stuff, but they also promise exclusive merchandise, original artefacts from the series, photo opportunities, and plenty of South Park easter eggs.

The store is open from Friday 12th to Sunday 13th August and can be found at 59 Greek Street, Soho, London, W1D 3DZ, which is just to the south of Soho Square.

South Park debuted with “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe” on August 13, 1997 in the USA, so the Saturday is the day to choose if you want to visit on the exact date of the anniversary. The show was first broadcast in the UK on Sky One on Saturday 28th March 1998, and on Channel 4 on Friday 10th July 1998 at 11:40pm.

“It’s for the audience coming back from the pub with a curry” a Channel 4 spokesman said at the time.