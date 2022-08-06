Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

You can’t usually swim in Hyde Park’s Serpentine Lake, but for one day next month you can, as around 5,000 people are invited for a swim. Launched in 2016, there’s a range of distances, although, at the moment, just two options are left. A loop around the Serpentine is about a mile, and you can go for either a single or two laps.

It’s not the cheapest of events, with the one-mile swim costing £42 and the two-mile swim costing £57, but you’re paying a premium for the rarity of the opportunity.

The event takes place on Saturday 17th September.

All finishers will receive a medal after their swim – no matter what their time and ability – as well as a souvenir swim hat to wear on the day. Everyone who takes part in Swim Serpentine must either wear a full-length wetsuit or use a tow-float for safety reasons.

Swim Serpentine is organised by London Marathon Events

