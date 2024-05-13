This is a short but charmingly cobbled little passage in Hampstead that unexpectedly leads to a cluster of hidden cottages.

There is a hint in John Roque’s map from 1746 that the alley ran through the block to the road on the other side, although that could be a reference to Oriel Place or Perin’s Court, two longer alleys on either side of Oriel Court. It’s a tad difficult to be certain though.

Whatever its origins, today the alley is a short L-shaped dead-end passage. The name comes from Oriel House, which stood about where the alley is today and gained some local fame when it was used to hold Catholic worship at a time when that was still a rarity in England.

However, by the mid-1800s, the row of houses was tenements and ran down, and finally, in 1888, they were demolished as part of a road widening scheme and replaced with the blocks of flats above shops that exist today.

Something interesting right next to the entrance is the name sign with the postcode. It seems likely to have originally been “Oriel Court N.W.”, and the THREE was added when the NW postcode was divided into smaller areas in 1917, thus creating NW3.

For some reason, they put the 3 below the NW instead of next to it. I speculate, but as the 3 was added to assist women posties helping out during WWI, was it expected to be a temporary change that would be reversed once the men returned from war?

The south side of the alley is lined by a single building, which had been a forge, followed by Roff & Son, the builders, and the White Bear Garage. The entrance to the garage wasn’t in the alley, though, but just a bit to the south, through what was until recently the Hampstead Antiques Emporium. You can see the entrance to the garage in this photo from 1960, and you can just about see the entrance to Oriel Court, where two men are walking away from the photographer.

The name of the garage seems odd for a car firm, but it’s also quite popular, judging by how many White Bear Garages I found while researching this article. Nevertheless, hardly anything about the Hampstead garage was found.

The garage didn’t last long after the photo was taken though, as the Antiques Emporium opened on 1st July 1967, and that has itself now closed as well.

Back to the alley, which is charmingly cobbled (setts) as you walk down it and suddenly opens up with a courtyard space surrounded by small cottages and small private gardens.

If you walk a bit further down the passage, it turns a corner into a long, narrow passage that’s also a dead end and seems only to exist now to let light into the buildings on either side.

It used to lead to a garden though, but that was built over sometime between 1866 and 1893, leaving this narrow dead-end of a passage.