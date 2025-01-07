The London Buzz – 7th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A driver led police on a terrifying chase through London’s West End after suffering a panic attack when his girlfriend revealed she was pregnant. Standard

Energy usage in Islington homes still lower than before pandemic EC1 Echo

Black-cab drivers say a new cab rank at Euston railway station is “virtually impossible” to get into and the layout needs changing. BBC News

Police are investigating after a knife-wielding man reportedly slashed a headrest inches away from a passenger. Southwark News

The row over Wimbledon’s controversial plan to redevelop the world’s most famous tennis club has been reignited after a group opposed to the expansion took legal action against the Greater London Authority. ITV

A track defect between Tottenham Hale and Lea Bridge has caused significant disruption at Lea Bridge Station today, with numerous delays and cancellations to services. Waltham Forest Echo

Amazon stores are offering £3.90 meal deals for just £1 for the rest of January Metro

Wandsworth agrees to pay tenant £1k for mistakes that led to rent arrears South London Press

Transport for London is spending almost £2m on a “bike bus” to transport cyclists through the Silvertown tunnel, The Standard

A new incinerator in Edmonton already meets government proposals for tighter restrictions despite efficiency concerns, North London Waste Authority (NLWA) claims. Enfield Dispatch

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said revised plans for a development at a shopping centre are “shocking”, despite being approved by the Greater London Authority. BBC News

Australian budget hotel group LyLo is set to launch its pod hotel concept in London. The Caterer

TV hardman Ant Middleton has hinted he wants to challenge Sadiq Khan to be London’s new mayor – as he outlined a plan to ‘cleanse’ the city’s blood-soaked streets and ‘reinstate British culture’ in the capital. Daily Mail

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

New cycle hire docking station planned for Clerkenwell

Exploring mental health through art: A fresh look at Charlotte Johnson Wahl’s 1974 hospital paintings

British Museum to unveil a new brand alongside the building upgrades

Why some commuters don’t need to wait until 9:30am for cheaper train tickets

