New cycle hire docking station planned for Clerkenwell

A new cycle hire docking station could be installed close to the Postal Museum in Clerkenwell, thanks to a requirement of a nearby housing development in Mount Pleasant.

Camden Council was able to secure funding via a legal agreement to provide a new Santander cycle hire docking station from the Postmark development (land west of the Royal Mail sorting office at Mount Pleasant).

They are now consulting on a proposal to add a docking station with 22 docking points on Mount Pleasant. The docking station would be located on the street adjacent to Mouse Tail Coffee Farringdon on the north side of Mount Pleasant near the junction with Phoenix Place and Warner Street.

That puts it roughly in the middle between a number of nearby cycle hire stands, and fills a gap near to the Postal Museum.

The proposals would also require the following minor parking changes on Mount Pleasant and Elm Street: