New cycle hire docking station planned for Clerkenwell
A new cycle hire docking station could be installed close to the Postal Museum in Clerkenwell, thanks to a requirement of a nearby housing development in Mount Pleasant.
Camden Council was able to secure funding via a legal agreement to provide a new Santander cycle hire docking station from the Postmark development (land west of the Royal Mail sorting office at Mount Pleasant).
They are now consulting on a proposal to add a docking station with 22 docking points on Mount Pleasant. The docking station would be located on the street adjacent to Mouse Tail Coffee Farringdon on the north side of Mount Pleasant near the junction with Phoenix Place and Warner Street.
That puts it roughly in the middle between a number of nearby cycle hire stands, and fills a gap near to the Postal Museum.
The proposals would also require the following minor parking changes on Mount Pleasant and Elm Street:
- Removal of 11.5 metres of pay by phone parking place on Mount Pleasant
- Removal of 4.6 metres of resident permit holders only parking place on Mount Pleasant (relocation to Elm Street)
- Removal of 6.6 metres of single yellow line on Mount Pleasant
- Replacement of 5 metres of pay by phone parking place on Elm Street with 5 metres of resident permit holders only parking place (relocation from Mount Pleasant)
- Overall, the proposals would involve the removal of 16.5 metres of pay by phone parking place and 6.6 metres of single yellow line
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you