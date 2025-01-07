British Museum to unveil a new brand alongside the building upgrades

The British Museum is looking for a new brand identity to go with its soon to be revamped building.

At the moment, the museum’s brand is a simple but elegant typeface for its name. If anything, the museum’s website plays down who it is in favour of what it does, which is no bad thing, but it risks being a tad too introverted in its approach if visited by someone not familiar with the museum.

As part of the museum’s project to revamp its buildings, they’re also looking at refreshing the brand identity.

The current design dates from 2012, and was just a subtle update of their previous design — keeping the logo the same and just “poshing up” the typeface.

Changing a brand identity can be challenging, especially if a dramatic change is proposed. This can be disconcerting to existing visitors and maybe even controversial if an attempt at whimsy fails. The London Museum’s choice of a pigeon divided opinions, and the London Transport Museum’s recent logo change seemed to confuse people.

A logo can be simple and clean or try to convey a message, which is then lost in time. Only when I was reading up some old information did your correspondent find out that the former Museum of London’s three blobs logo represented its three key departments. It was too abstract to be recognisable.

The British Museum is currently in an unusual position in that it almost doesn’t have a brand identity — it simply is THE MUSEUM, but times change, and with vastly more ways of sharing information on social media and video, having a stronger brand identity is now seen as critical. What’s the point of a viral video if the venue can’t be easily identified by the logos in the background?

Phase one of the project, to research how people understand the museum, is underway, and now they’re seeking an agency to work on the rebranding exercise itself.

The tender document says that the museum’s new identity should “comprise a clear system that conveys the brand idea and narrative in such a way that it can be used and applied consistently to internal and external products and services, across our many audiences, locally, nationally, and globally.”

The tender for the design contract will close next month, with an expectation that the new brand could be approved by the end of this year.

That suggests it might be launched early next year, with new staff uniforms, a website revamp, and, of course, all the souvenirs to be sold in the museum’s shops.