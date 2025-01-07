Why some commuters don’t need to wait until 9:30am for cheaper train tickets

Every morning after the main rush hour, people can be seen loitering outside tube stations waiting for the 9:30am off-peak prices to kick in — but not every station is the same.

Some stations on the edges of London could have a lengthy wait for the first train to leave after 9:30am, so they have different rules for when the off-peak prices can apply.

But only for people making several trips during the day.

At some stations, a person tapping in before 9:30am will still be charged a standard peak fare for the trip. But, the daily cap on how much they will pay for their fares all day will be calculated as if they had tapped in after 9:30am.

For example, a person travelling from Chalfont & Latimer in Zone 8 to central London could catch a train at 9:28am if they don’t mind paying peak rates, but to get off-peak rates, they’d have to wait until 9:41am.

Normally, if they tap in to start their journey before 9:30am, they would see their total fare for the whole day capped at £20.10. However, thanks to the variation at some edge of London stations, that same customer can catch the 9:28am train and their daily cap will be the off-peak rate of £15.60.

So for people making at least three trips in the day — say into central London and then around town a couple of times, the slightly early off-peak fare cap can be a useful time saving.

As only some off-peak travellers would benefit from the savings, it also helps reduce the crowding a bit on the first off-peak train. People making just a simple there and back return not would need to wait until after 9:30am, whereas day trippers making several hops around London could catch the earlier train.

Off-peak caps at different times

If you travel from a station listed below on a weekday, between the touch in time and 09:30, you’re charged a peak pay as you go fare. However, your journey will count towards an off-peak cap.

Station Touch in from First train they can catch First train after 9:30am Chalfont & Latimer 09:20 09:28 09:41 Amersham 09:10 09:10 09:41 Chesham 09:10 09:31 09:31 Bushey 09:20 09:27 09:36 Carpenders Park 09:20 09:23 09:38 Enfield Chase 09:20 09:31 10:01 Hertford North 09:20 09:44 09:44 Watford High Street 09:10 09:18 09:33 Burnham (contactless only) 09:10 09:20 09:34 Slough (contactless only) 09:20 09:24 09:38 Taplow (contactless only) 09:10 09:17 09:43 Maidenhead (contactless only) 09:18 09:24 09:40 Twyford (contactless only) 09:10 09:15 09:33

Also, on the Marlow GWR branch where TfL contactless is accepted – so passengers can catch the 9:24am Maidenhead train into London.