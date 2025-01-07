Why some commuters don’t need to wait until 9:30am for cheaper train tickets
Every morning after the main rush hour, people can be seen loitering outside tube stations waiting for the 9:30am off-peak prices to kick in — but not every station is the same.
Some stations on the edges of London could have a lengthy wait for the first train to leave after 9:30am, so they have different rules for when the off-peak prices can apply.
But only for people making several trips during the day.
At some stations, a person tapping in before 9:30am will still be charged a standard peak fare for the trip. But, the daily cap on how much they will pay for their fares all day will be calculated as if they had tapped in after 9:30am.
For example, a person travelling from Chalfont & Latimer in Zone 8 to central London could catch a train at 9:28am if they don’t mind paying peak rates, but to get off-peak rates, they’d have to wait until 9:41am.
Normally, if they tap in to start their journey before 9:30am, they would see their total fare for the whole day capped at £20.10. However, thanks to the variation at some edge of London stations, that same customer can catch the 9:28am train and their daily cap will be the off-peak rate of £15.60.
So for people making at least three trips in the day — say into central London and then around town a couple of times, the slightly early off-peak fare cap can be a useful time saving.
As only some off-peak travellers would benefit from the savings, it also helps reduce the crowding a bit on the first off-peak train. People making just a simple there and back return not would need to wait until after 9:30am, whereas day trippers making several hops around London could catch the earlier train.
Off-peak caps at different times
If you travel from a station listed below on a weekday, between the touch in time and 09:30, you’re charged a peak pay as you go fare. However, your journey will count towards an off-peak cap.
|Station
|Touch in from
|First train they can catch
|First train after 9:30am
|Chalfont & Latimer
|09:20
|09:28
|09:41
|Amersham
|09:10
|09:10
|09:41
|Chesham
|09:10
|09:31
|09:31
|Bushey
|09:20
|09:27
|09:36
|Carpenders Park
|09:20
|09:23
|09:38
|Enfield Chase
|09:20
|09:31
|10:01
|Hertford North
|09:20
|09:44
|09:44
|Watford High Street
|09:10
|09:18
|09:33
|Burnham (contactless only)
|09:10
|09:20
|09:34
|Slough (contactless only)
|09:20
|09:24
|09:38
|Taplow (contactless only)
|09:10
|09:17
|09:43
|Maidenhead (contactless only)
|09:18
|09:24
|09:40
|Twyford (contactless only)
|09:10
|09:15
|09:33
Also, on the Marlow GWR branch where TfL contactless is accepted – so passengers can catch the 9:24am Maidenhead train into London.
|Station
|Touch in from
|First train they can catch
|First train after 9:30am
|Marlow
|08:50
|08:58
|10:00
|Bourne End
|08:50
|09:09
|10:11
|Cookham
|09:00
|09:13
|10:14
|Furze Platt
|09:00
|09:16
|10:18
TfL give a few minutes’ grace period at every station – three minutes before off-peak starts, and five minutes after peak starts.
https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/transparency/freedom-of-information/foi-request-detail?referenceId=FOI-1798-1718
Minor typo, an extra “not” that should not be there?
People making just a simple there and back return not would need to wait until after 9:30am
Is it still correct that the Off peak actually starts at 09.27 to allow for variations in time?