The London Buzz – 21st October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A mental health charity is to lose its Greenwich base after 45 years because of council cutbacks. The Greenwich Wire

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on sections of the M25 and M26 after a Tesco lorry burst into flames following a crash. BBC News

The Westminster townhouse used as a bolt-hole by Margaret Thatcher when she was ousted from power in 1990 has come on the market priced at £3.65 million. Standard

The charity responsible for London’s Royal Parks has asked the government to amend legislation “with a view to setting speed limits for cyclists” in its parks which, if introduced, could see riders exceeding 20mph speed limits prosecuted. Road

The motorway bridge can be a thing of beauty, as artist Jen Orpin proves in these mesmerising paintings. Londonist

An independent optician that doubles as an art gallery is bringing a unique experience to eyewear that infuses fashion into optics. SW Londoner

Why is the phone signal so bad in London? London Centric

Emergency services were called to a significant fire at a block of flats in Plaistow, east London, believed to be caused by the failure of a lithium battery. FPA

Plans have been put forward for a new 25-storey block in Abbey Wood. The proposal on Sedgemere Road would see 228 homes being added to the site beside Abbey Wood Elizabeth line station. South London Press

A section of River Thames towpath near Kew Gardens in west London has collapsed into the water, leaving an impassable hole at the popular walking route. BBC News

Road pollution has fallen by 25 per cent in the past six years in Islington – as the borough continues to make progress on carbon emissions. Islington Gazette

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: Visit the West India Docks Impounding Station

There’s a Beetlejuice-themed train arriving at Stratford next week

Improving passenger information on the Elizabeth line

London Overground’s West London Orbital extension study due soon

Treasures of the Silk Roads: British Museum and British Library explore realities of East-West trade

London’s Alleys: Fellmongers Yard, CR0

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Can Art Change the World? – Free

This lecture concentrates on those artists who have used their art to communicate ideas, opinions and fears about their world and, in doing so, tell us a great deal about the period in which the works of art were created.

Why Does Britain Have a Housing Crisis? – Free

This lecture looks back to the Victorian era and will explain the shift to owner-occupation and council housing after the First World War.

Bloomsbury in Photographs with Maggie Humm – £10.00

A Bloomsbury “lantern show” this evening with author and academic Maggie Humm to celebrate the publication of The Bloomsbury Photographs.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.