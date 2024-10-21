Tickets Alert: Visit the West India Docks Impounding Station

If you live near Canary Wharf, you might regularly pass a rather modest brick building, but hidden within is an industrial delight.

This is the West India Docks Impounding Station, and huge engines pump water into the docks to keep them filled and slightly higher than the Thames so that when dock gates are opened, water doesn’t rush into the docks. At full power, the three pumps inside the building can pump 65 million gallons into the docks over a four-hour period around high tide.

The Impounding Station was built as a replacement in 1930, and the three pumps they use are the original ones, and although the electric controls are now modern, they’ve retained the old controls in the room as well.

Normally closed to the public, the Canal & River Trust had planned to open the building for the Open House Festival, but had to cancel the openings — but will run them next week instead.

The tours will take place on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November from 10am to 3:30pm, with tours throughout the day.

You need to book a free ticket here.

The Impounding Station is on the corner of Marsh Wall and Westferry Road, about a 5 to 10 minute walk from Canary Wharf, for the Jubilee line, Elizabeth line or the DLR.

