There’s a Beetlejuice-themed train arriving at Stratford next week

Published on 21st October 2024 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

Next week, Stratford will have a Beetlejuice-themed train carriage as a pop-up tie-in with the movie and a well-known soft drink company.

Once you’ve checked your train ticket with the security guard, you’ll be able to step onto the train for a journey through the eerie Attic, Fanta-smical Afterlife Waiting Carriage, spooky Graveyard, and the Sandworms of Saturn. There will also be a competition to solve the puzzles and win a limited-edition can of Afterlife soft drink with a Beetlejuice theme.

It could be cheesy and awful- or really good fun for railway and Tim Burton fans.

The Beetlejuice-themed Afterlife Train pop-up will be at Westfield Stratford City from Wednesday 30th October to Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Tickets will be free and available via the Coca-Cola App from Thursday 24th October – or on the day at the event if there’s space.

  • Wednesday 30th October, 1pm-9pm
  • Thursday 31st October-Saturday 2nd November, 10am-9pm

There will also be the new Tim Burton exhibition opening at the Design Museum on Thursday, running until next April.

Tagged with stratford

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

5 Comments on “There’s a Beetlejuice-themed train arriving at Stratford next week

  2. Thanks for posting about this! I went today after seeing your post last week, and they gave us a £50 nando’s voucher to share amongst our group after we finished 🙂 I’m definitely happy I signed up!

    Reply

    • Hi whereabouts in westfield is it, I can’t find any info as to where to go? I booked a slot but it didn’t ask how many, was this the same for you? Many thanks!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*