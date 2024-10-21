There’s a Beetlejuice-themed train arriving at Stratford next week
Next week, Stratford will have a Beetlejuice-themed train carriage as a pop-up tie-in with the movie and a well-known soft drink company.
Once you’ve checked your train ticket with the security guard, you’ll be able to step onto the train for a journey through the eerie Attic, Fanta-smical Afterlife Waiting Carriage, spooky Graveyard, and the Sandworms of Saturn. There will also be a competition to solve the puzzles and win a limited-edition can of Afterlife soft drink with a Beetlejuice theme.
It could be cheesy and awful- or really good fun for railway and Tim Burton fans.
The Beetlejuice-themed Afterlife Train pop-up will be at Westfield Stratford City from Wednesday 30th October to Saturday 2nd November 2024.
Tickets will be free and available via the Coca-Cola App from Thursday 24th October – or on the day at the event if there’s space.
- Wednesday 30th October, 1pm-9pm
- Thursday 31st October-Saturday 2nd November, 10am-9pm
There will also be the new Tim Burton exhibition opening at the Design Museum on Thursday, running until next April.
This is cool, but isn’t the film on VOD now? Surprised they’d do this promo after the theatrical run.
Fun doesn’t have to be time limited.
I concur, just surprised from a business POV. Regardless, I will still be going!
Thanks for posting about this! I went today after seeing your post last week, and they gave us a £50 nando’s voucher to share amongst our group after we finished 🙂 I’m definitely happy I signed up!
Hi whereabouts in westfield is it, I can’t find any info as to where to go? I booked a slot but it didn’t ask how many, was this the same for you? Many thanks!