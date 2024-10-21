There’s a Beetlejuice-themed train arriving at Stratford next week

Next week, Stratford will have a Beetlejuice-themed train carriage as a pop-up tie-in with the movie and a well-known soft drink company.

Once you’ve checked your train ticket with the security guard, you’ll be able to step onto the train for a journey through the eerie Attic, Fanta-smical Afterlife Waiting Carriage, spooky Graveyard, and the Sandworms of Saturn. There will also be a competition to solve the puzzles and win a limited-edition can of Afterlife soft drink with a Beetlejuice theme.

It could be cheesy and awful- or really good fun for railway and Tim Burton fans.

The Beetlejuice-themed Afterlife Train pop-up will be at Westfield Stratford City from Wednesday 30th October to Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Tickets will be free and available via the Coca-Cola App from Thursday 24th October – or on the day at the event if there’s space.

Wednesday 30th October, 1pm-9pm

Thursday 31st October-Saturday 2nd November, 10am-9pm

There will also be the new Tim Burton exhibition opening at the Design Museum on Thursday, running until next April.