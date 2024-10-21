London Overground’s West London Orbital extension study due soon

Work on a proposed West London Orbital extension of the London Overground is still ongoing, but the early feasibility report is nearly ready for TfL and the local councils to consider.

If built, the West London Orbital (WLO) could link Hounslow to Old Oak Common via Neasden and then head to either Brent Cross West and/or West Hampstead. The plans have been under development since 2017, but as always, how to pay for the railway upgrade is the key issue.

The plan is to convert a little-used freight railway line that runs from just north of Cricklewood on the Thameslink line and loops around West London, ever so slightly just missing aligning with several stations on existing lines until it joins up with the London Overground at Acton. Then, the line could take over some existing mainline tracks down towards Hounslow.

It would likely include new junctions at Neasden, Harlesden and new stations at Old Oak Common, and Lionel Road next to Brentford Community Stadium, on the site of the disused Kew station that closed in 1862.

In 2022, TfL confirmed that the economic case seemed fairly strong and that a benefit/cost ratio of between 1.6 and 2.3 would be positive.

In a written answer, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that the current feasibility design stage is “nearing completion, with final transport modelling and economic outputs expected in the coming weeks, which will inform whether the project should proceed to the next stage of design development.”

If that report is favourable, then funding from TfL and local councils would be required to develop the plans further, which is likely to take until the end of next year. The Mayor said that this final report would inform a decision on whether to prepare a Transport & Works Act Order application for the scheme in the late 2020s.

If all the cards fall into place, then in maybe a decade’s time, it will be possible to catch a passenger train over a railway line that last saw regular passenger services over a century ago.