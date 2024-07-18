The London Buzz – 18th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Just Stop Oil protesters receive record jail terms for disrupting M25 Metro

An historic, century-old sign in Southfields from the earliest days of commercial coach travel has been restored to its original glory. PutneySW15

Radically upzoning London and allowing millions more people to move to the capital could make Britain as rich as America with a welfare state surpassing that of Denmark or Sweden, says Sam Bowman CityAM

A “spreadsheet issue” led to more than 6,500 votes being missed from the declaration of the election result in Putney. BBC News

Greenwich Council set to spend £85,000 on political assistants amid cash crisis warning Greenwich Wire

A Sidcup home has been left “demolished” after a car crashed into it. News Shopper

Permissions exist for 300,000 new homes in London. Why aren’t they being built? OnLondon

A nursing home that uses pet therapy with dogs to help dementia treatment has now added a simulated train carriage that recreates travel from the 1940s. Romford Recorder

Selfridges unveils 40ft climbing column for summer Standard

A mother-of-two has been spared jail after accidentally killing her neighbour’s daughter on her 11th birthday with illegally-imported poisonous gas she used to exterminate bedbugs. Sky News

A community garden where people can both grow and cook their own food while socialising and learning has been officially opened in Edmonton Green. Enfield Dispatch

Sadiq Khan’s policing deputy has accused the last Tory Government of throwing the Metropolitan Police “under the bus” and “whipping up hatred” in London. Harrow Online

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Big changes for Canary Wharf’s HSBC Tower includes a new public roof terrace

Tim Dunn unveils the inspiration behind the London Overground’s new names

Open House offers a sneak peek at September’s free architecture visits

Havering Council revives Beam Park station plans with new consultation

Nostalgic treasures filling a disused pub in Croydon: A joyful dive into collectables

Gunnersbury Station may get step-free access as part of a housing development

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The Indian Army at the Palace – Zakira Begum shares the stories of some of the Indian Army soldiers encamped at Hampton Court Palace in the early 20th century. Details

Hyper Japan 2024 – From manga and anime, to live music, fashion, street food, gaming and technology, this immersive celebration showcases the latest and greatest straight from Japan. Details

The Clerks Well – Join Shoe Lane Library and Lester Hillman for a talk on the secret surrounding the Clerks Well in London. Details

In conversation with the Judges of the Portrait Award – Join Tom Shakespeare, Russell Tovey and Tanya Bentley, some of the judges of this year’s Herbert Smith Freehills Portrait Award 2024. Details

Out Shopping: After Hours – Experience the unique surroundings of Leighton House after hours, through the lens of sustainability, recycling and upcycling. Details

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.