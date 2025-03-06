Tickets Alert: Half price for Zippos Circus preview shows
The travelling circus is coming to town and will be popping up around London throughout 2025, and there’s a way of getting half-price tickets to the show.
Prices to watch the shows vary depending on how close you are to the action, but they range from £21 for the rear seats to £35 for ringside seats.
However, the opening night preview show just after they settle into each location has half-price tickets—so seats range from £12 to £15. That not a bad price for a two-hour show (including a 15-minute interval) at the circus.
Select the first day of each location for the half-price preview tickets.
Zippos London lineup for 2025 is as follows:
- Blackheath
- 4th to 22nd April – book here
- Tooting
- 24th to 28th April – book here
- Acton
- 30th April to 6th May – book here
- East Ham
- 8th to 12th May – book here
- Barnet
- 14th to 19th May – book here
- Wallington
- 22nd May to 2nd June – book here
Somewhat fewer in London this year after a bit of an issue with parks last year.
Thank you for sharing the first night offer. It’s actually even better than half-price as tickets for the First Day Preview shows are £9.99 for all Grandstand seats or £12.99 for Ringside. And customers are always welcome to approach us on social media as we often have discounts for other shows.
After our summer in Scotland, we’ll work our way south again and will have lots more London venues. The locations will be on our website as soon as confirmed. We do know we’ll be at Hampstead Heath for the October school holiday.