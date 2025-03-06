Tickets Alert: Half price for Zippos Circus preview shows

The travelling circus is coming to town and will be popping up around London throughout 2025, and there’s a way of getting half-price tickets to the show.

Prices to watch the shows vary depending on how close you are to the action, but they range from £21 for the rear seats to £35 for ringside seats.

However, the opening night preview show just after they settle into each location has half-price tickets—so seats range from £12 to £15. That not a bad price for a two-hour show (including a 15-minute interval) at the circus.

Select the first day of each location for the half-price preview tickets.

Zippos London lineup for 2025 is as follows:

Blackheath 4th to 22nd April – book here

Tooting 24th to 28th April – book here

Acton 30th April to 6th May – book here

East Ham 8th to 12th May – book here

Barnet 14th to 19th May – book here

Wallington 22nd May to 2nd June – book here



Somewhat fewer in London this year after a bit of an issue with parks last year.