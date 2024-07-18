Open House offers a sneak peek at September’s free architecture visits

It’s just over a month until bookings open for the annual Open House Festival, the annual chance to see inside normally private buildings, and the organisers have released a preview of some of the buildings that will be open to visit for free in September.

Taking place from 14th to 22nd September 2024, the festival will feature over 700 free open days and events across all 33 London boroughs.

Architectural gems new to the programme include the former British Sailors’ Society Mission on Commercial Road and Walworth Town Hall, which was restored following a fire in 2013. As in previous years, Open House Festival will also be running its Balloted Building collection, allowing visitors to step inside some of London’s most notable buildings in traditionally secret spaces – the ballot opens on 21st August 2024.

Confirmed highlights of the 2024 Festival so far include:

High-density, modernist housing estates including Lillington Gardens in Pimlico and a recently refurbished apartment in Neave Brown’s Alexandra Road Estate in Camden

Tours of #Merky FC HQ football and community centre in Selhurst created by British rapper Stormzy and Adidas to impact change in the football industry.

Returning historic masterpieces, including the Royal Courts of Justice and Temple Bar.

Studio open days including the former studio of the much-celebrated late contemporary artist Sir Howard Hodgkin, the newly restored Cockpit Deptford by Cooke Fawcett, and Heatherwick Studio’s new space at Making House.

A dedicated range of British Sign Language events developed in collaboration with Deaf Architecture Front founder Chris Laing, made possible by a National Lottery Community Fund grant.

Tours of the oldest advice centre in London and home to Race Today Collective, Brixton Advice Centre.

Private residences including Surman Weston’s Peckham House, Langstaff Day Architects’ The Corner House, Khan Bonshek’s award winning Two-up Two-Down House, and RDA Architects’ Modernist Enerphit.

The preview for what will be open in 2024 is here.

The full programme and general bookings will go live at midday on Wednesday 21st August at their website here.

Your correspondent got rather excited to see the list includes:

55 Broadway (Formerly the Headquarters of Transport for London)

Shaftesbury Theatre

National Liberal Club

West India Dock Impounding Station

Balfron Tower

The Broadgate Tower

The Standard hotel

Andaz London Liverpool Street

Arding & Hobbs

Zoroastrian Centre For Europe (formerly Grosvenor Cinema)