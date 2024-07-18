Havering Council revives Beam Park station plans with new consultation

Havering Council has launched a consultation to support plans to build the long-delayed Beam Park station in east London.

The station at Beam Park has been stuck in limbo every since the previous government put a hold on it opening citing a poor business case for the station at that location, despite the potential for thousands of homes to be constructed in the area if the station opens.

At the moment, the various parties are still working on their final reports to support the case for building and opening the new station. As part of that, Havering Council is surveying travel options in the area. The survey is fairly basic, asking people who live, work or regularly visit the area what their current transport options are.

The survey results will then be used as part of Havering Council’s lobbying to support the need for the new station to be built at Beam Park, where upwards of 20,000 new homes could be built, if there’s decent public transport.

The survey is here.

There’s also some drop-in sessions at: