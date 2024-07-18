Tim Dunn unveils the inspiration behind the London Overground’s new names

Ahead of the forthcoming London Overground renaming later this autumn, a podcast series hosted by TV presenter Tim Dunn is exploring the inspiration behind those new names.

The six-part Mind the Gap podcast series sees Tim take listeners on a journey to discover what inspired the new names for London Overground lines. It starts with the story behind the Mildmay line, which runs from Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford.

For this episode, Tim Dunn visits three people who have a special relationship with Mildmay Hospital in east London. Mildmay is a small, charitable NHS foundation that was first set up in 1866 to support the cholera outbreak in east London. In 1988, Mildmay became Europe’s first hospice to support and treat patients affected by AIDS. Along with the help of the late Princess Diana, who visited the hospital 17 times, Mildmay was able to help change the public perception of HIV/AIDS.

Today, the hospital still supports patients with HIV and AIDS and also provides services and support for people who are homeless.

Tim meets with the CEO of Mildmay Hospital, Geoff Coleman, who discusses the history of the hospital and the work they are doing to support patients today. Tim then speaks with Beverley Nelson, social worker and safeguarding lead at the hospital. Beverley has been working at Mildmay for 14 years and she tells Tim about the family environment created at the hospital for both staff and patients, with a community-led approach. Finally, Tim speaks with former Mildmay patient, campaigner and AIDS survivor, Jason Reid, who tells his story of becoming seriously ill with AIDS in the early 2000s and the importance of Mildmay Hospital staff supporting him and helping him to survive during an incredibly difficult time mentally and physically.

Later this summer, further episodes of Mind the Gap will explore the origins of the Liberty, Lioness, Suffragette, Weaver, and Windrush lines.

The Mind the Gap podcast series was produced by 18Sixty and is on all major podcast platforms.