Big changes for Canary Wharf’s HSBC Tower includes a new public roof terrace

One of Canary Wharf’s big three skyscrapers is about to have large holes knocked out of it, and the roof will be opened to the public for the first time.

The redevelopment will see a building design that if presented as a new-build wouldn’t be overly radical, as this form of mid-level roof terraqces are quite popular at the moment.

However, as it’s blasting holes in the sides of the existing rectangular tube of the HSBC tower, it’s visually quite a shock.

Set in the heart of Canary Wharf, the plans will enable a new publicly accessible route between the adjacent Canada Square Park and the roof garden space above the Elizabeth line station. For the first time, the plans will also offer the public views across London from the rooftops of Canary Wharf.

Canary Wharf Group says that subject to planning approval, the redevelopment project will begin in 2027, following the expiry of the current HSBC lease.

The skyscraper, 8 Canada Square is fully owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, and Canary Wharf Group is the development partner. CWG and QIA will be working with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and the appointed team to develop plans and submit a planning application.