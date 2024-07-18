Big changes for Canary Wharf’s HSBC Tower includes a new public roof terrace

Published on 18th July 2024 by ianVisits in Architecture

One of Canary Wharf’s big three skyscrapers is about to have large holes knocked out of it, and the roof will be opened to the public for the first time.

Rendering of 8 Canada Square, London. Credit: Kiasm

The redevelopment will see a building design that if presented as a new-build wouldn’t be overly radical, as this form of mid-level roof terraqces are quite popular at the moment.

However, as it’s blasting holes in the sides of the existing rectangular tube of the HSBC tower, it’s visually quite a shock.

Set in the heart of Canary Wharf, the plans will enable a new publicly accessible route between the adjacent Canada Square Park and the roof garden space above the Elizabeth line station. For the first time, the plans will also offer the public views across London from the rooftops of Canary Wharf.

Rendering of view west towards the city from 8 Canada Square, London. Credit: Kiasm

Canary Wharf Group says that subject to planning approval, the redevelopment project will begin in 2027, following the expiry of the current HSBC lease.

The skyscraper, 8 Canada Square is fully owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, and Canary Wharf Group is the development partner. CWG and QIA will be working with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and the appointed team to develop plans and submit a planning application.

Tagged with Canary Wharf

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

5 Comments on “Big changes for Canary Wharf’s HSBC Tower includes a new public roof terrace

  1. Nonsense. Just how are they planning to support that roof structure? They would have to replace the roof which is most likely a steel and concrete structure with aluminium

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*