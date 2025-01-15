The London Buzz – 15th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Town centre in Brent set for £10.5m makeover with permanent street market Harrow Online

A floating reed bed has been launched in Wanstead Park to create a habitat for wildlife and improve water quality. Guardian Series

Thousands are expected to March through central London this Saturday (18 January), in solidarity with all oppressed women around the world. Londonist

The Victoria Hall Trust charity is being charged more by Ealing Council for management and other costs now it’s closed than when the hall was open. Ealing Times

One of the most photographed homes in Notting Hill is up for sale — enter the skinny pink house House Beautiful

A north London cat owner sold his Taylor Swift memorabilia to pay a £4,000 vet bill after a Nerf bullet became lodged in his pet’s stomach. Independent

A Greenwich couple claim they are going through ‘mental torture’ after dealing with damp and mould issues in their council flat for nearly four years. South London Press

Sir Sadiq Khan has said Londoners should be “incredibly proud” of the soon-to-open Silvertown Tunnel, dubbing it a “great piece of infrastructure” which will “transform” lives. Standard

A ‘banking hub’ has been launched in Enfield Wash to help residents access cash and other financial services from a range of providers. Enfield Dispatch

A convicted fraudster has been ordered to pay Lambeth Council more than £80,000 in compensation over unlawful payments for carers who never carried out any work for him. Lambeth Council

Repairs to Greenwich railway station’s historic canopy

Step back in time: Rare medieval ‘smartphones’ to go on display in London

More loos for your choo choos – Southeastern adding toilets to its City Beam trains

Find the remains of the Lambs Conduit

How optimists change the world – Free

Sumit Paul-Choudhury, former editor-in-chief of New Scientist, visits the RSA to make a vital and transformative new argument: that optimism is not only the natural state of humanity, but an essential one.

Pinch, Swipe, Tap – £15.80

‘Pinch, swipe, tap’ is a talk by Hanna Kops, Head of Experience at TfL Digital. Hanna leads the award-winning digital experience team behind TfL Go, Transport for London’s innovative new travel app.

