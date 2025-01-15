Step back in time: Rare medieval ‘smartphones’ to go on display in London

A collection of rare medieval “smartphones” will go on display next month, offering an unusual chance to see so many of these curios up close.

The concertina-fold almanacs, also known as girdlebooks, as they could be hung from a belt and carried around, were fold-out booklets that unfolded to reveal a range of information. Nicknamed ‘medieval smartphones, ‘ they helped their users keep track of time, look up information, and organise their lives.

Fewer than 30 of these medieval almanacs are known to exist, and now some of them have been brought together to go on display in Lambeth Palace’s library for the first time.

The exhibition, Unfolding Time: The Medieval Pocket Calendar, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund opens on Friday 14th February 2025.

It’s open Monday to Friday 9:30am to 5pm — and late to 7:15pm on Thursdays. There will also be three Saturday openings, on 1st March, 5th April and 3rd May 2025.

The exhibition will be free to visit, and Lambeth Palace Library is a short walk from Waterloo or Westminster tube stations.

Pip Willcox, Head of Lambeth Palace Library, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we now have the opportunity to bring these incredible objects to a wide audience, with engaging, hands-on resources that can really do them justice.”