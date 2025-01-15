More loos for your choo choos – Southeastern adding toilets to its City Beam trains

Southeastern’s newish Class 707 ‘City Beam’ trains will be fitted with customer toilets for the first time, the operator has announced.

South West Trains (SWT) originally ordered the Class 707 trains without toilets a decade ago. In 2020, it was agreed that they would be refurbished and transferred to Southeastern instead, but refurbishment was unable to add toilets at the time.

Now Southeastern has confirmed it will be adding loos to the trains.

Final contractual agreements are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, at which point detailed final designs can get underway. Once complete, accessible toilets will be fitted on all 30 of the Class 707 ‘City Beam’ trains which serve south-east London and parts of Kent, carrying thousands of passengers every day.

The toilets are expected to be the larger accessible toilets; with a wide electric sliding door entrance, suitable for wheelchair users and customers with other accessibility requirements.

The installation of toilets on the City Beam fleet is part of a wider commitment by Southeastern to making it simpler and easier to access public toilets across the network. Earlier this year, Southeastern opened their first ‘Changing Places’ toilet in Margate and has also introduced new accessible toilets at Canterbury East and Herne Bay.

In addition, earlier this year Southeastern upgraded its customer information screens to show if on-board toilets are working, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their journeys before boarding while also investing in more cleaning staff to clean and maintain facilities.

As the City Beam fleet operates on Southeastern’s Metro routes, these additional toilets will complement Transport for London’s commitment to increase the number of customer toilets available in their stations, too.

Mark Johnson, Engineering Director at Southeastern, said: “We know how important it is for customers to be able to simply and quickly access toilets when they are travelling. Earlier this year we welcomed the final two City Beams and although they are our newest trains, we knew there was more we could still do and so we are looking forward to detailed design work starting early in the New Year and the first units to arrive with us in due course.”