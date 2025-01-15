Repairs to Greenwich railway station’s historic canopy

One of London’s oldest railway stations, at Greenwich, is to get some tender loving care as the old canopy on Platform 2 will be restored and repaired.

The historic canopy on the London-bound platform, which sits right next to the main entrance, has deteriorated over the years and now needs substantial maintenance to repair it and prevent further damage.

The daggerboards that run around the edge of the canopy typically need maintenance every five years, so Network Rail plans to replace them with Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) daggerboards which should last around 50 years. The GRP boards will look the same as the wooden ones they replace, from a distance. They are fairly new as daggerboard replacements, but were recently used at Battersea Park Station, amongst others.

The existing wire-reinforced glass panels will be replaced with polycarbonate sheets called Twinfix, which offers the same appearance but lasts longer and is lighter. And closer to the passengers, the iron columns would be repaired and repainted.

The details are currently with Greenwich Council for planning approval, so works could start later this year.