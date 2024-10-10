The London Buzz – 10th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Transport for London is still suffering the impact of a cyber attack with passengers waiting for refunds and some age groups missing out on free travel. ITVX
Police have claimed that the use of live-facial recognition (LFR) systems in catching criminals is highly accurate — as councillors in Camden pressed officers about the technology’s flaws. Fitzrovia News
Car parks in Blackheath, Charlton and Plumstead as well as Eltham’s historic tram shelters could be sold off by Greenwich Council as it seeks to balance the books. The Greenwich Wire
Plans for a new teaching pool at the London Fields lido have been put “on hold” due to “financial challenges”. Hackney Gazette
The company behind Uber Boat by Thames Clippers in London, returned to profitfor the first time since 2019. City AM
Camden Council has pledged to improve its services for leaseholders in a bid to turn around dire satisfaction rates across the borough. Camden Citizen
More than 300 people have signed a petition calling for a bridge over the New River to be named in honour of a cat described as “the most famous in the whole of Enfield”. Enfield Dispatch
Headstones of the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster victims reinstalled following a community campaign Bethnal Green London
Cars keep getting stuck on steps as drivers take short cut through council estate Camden New Journal
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
