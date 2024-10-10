The London Buzz – 10th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Transport for London is still suffering the impact of a cyber attack with passengers waiting for refunds and some age groups missing out on free travel. ITVX

Police have claimed that the use of live-facial recognition (LFR) systems in catching criminals is highly accurate — as councillors in Camden pressed officers about the technology’s flaws. Fitzrovia News

Car parks in Blackheath, Charlton and Plumstead as well as Eltham’s historic tram shelters could be sold off by Greenwich Council as it seeks to balance the books. The Greenwich Wire

Plans for a new teaching pool at the London Fields lido have been put “on hold” due to “financial challenges”. Hackney Gazette

The company behind Uber Boat by Thames Clippers in London, returned to profitfor the first time since 2019. City AM

Camden Council has pledged to improve its services for leaseholders in a bid to turn around dire satisfaction rates across the borough. Camden Citizen

More than 300 people have signed a petition calling for a bridge over the New River to be named in honour of a cat described as “the most famous in the whole of Enfield”. Enfield Dispatch

Headstones of the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster victims reinstalled following a community campaign Bethnal Green London

Cars keep getting stuck on steps as drivers take short cut through council estate Camden New Journal

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

British Museum to ditch depressing bag check “sheds” with an architect competition

Christmas jumpers from London’s venues

Watford Museum granted £2.5 million Lottery funding for new home

Enfield Chase station’s new mural celebrates local history and heritage

Tickets Alert: Tours of UCL’s north London telescope observatory

London’s Pocket Parks: Wilmington Square Garden, WC1

