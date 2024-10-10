Watford Museum granted £2.5 million Lottery funding for new home

Published on 10th October 2024 by ianVisits in Museums

Watford Museum, which is currently closed as it prepares to move to a new location, has been granted just under £2.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help fund the project.

Image of the Town Hall and new pedestrian plaza (c) Town Hall Quarter

This funding will be used to support the creation of a new heritage service in Watford Town Hall, alongside neighbouring venues like the Colosseum and Library. Apart from making the museum more obvious to visitors by moving it closer to the town centre, the other reason for the move is that the museum’s previous Georgian-era building, built in 1775, cannot be made fully accessible to visitors.

The old museum closed last year to prepare for the move, and the current timeline is that work on the new museum will start early next year and open in the autumn of 2025. When it opens, the new museum will have three main galleries: Introducing Watford, Sporting Watford, and We Are Watford.

The museum’s previous home is listed, so it will be preserved, but the council has previously said that it will likely be sold.

The old building (c) Watford Museum
Tagged with watford, Watford Museum

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 Comments on “Watford Museum granted £2.5 million Lottery funding for new home

    • Quite common as packing up, moving and then redisplaying everything is quite an undertaking.

  2. The existing museum building is a delight – a museum on its own! It was the offices of Benskin’s Brewery, sadly long gone. It might make a good Wetherspoon Hotel since they have their HQ in Watford.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*