Watford Museum granted £2.5 million Lottery funding for new home

Watford Museum, which is currently closed as it prepares to move to a new location, has been granted just under £2.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help fund the project.

This funding will be used to support the creation of a new heritage service in Watford Town Hall, alongside neighbouring venues like the Colosseum and Library. Apart from making the museum more obvious to visitors by moving it closer to the town centre, the other reason for the move is that the museum’s previous Georgian-era building, built in 1775, cannot be made fully accessible to visitors.

The old museum closed last year to prepare for the move, and the current timeline is that work on the new museum will start early next year and open in the autumn of 2025. When it opens, the new museum will have three main galleries: Introducing Watford, Sporting Watford, and We Are Watford.

The museum’s previous home is listed, so it will be preserved, but the council has previously said that it will likely be sold.