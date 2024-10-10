Tickets Alert: Tours of UCL’s north London telescope observatory

In north London is a fully functioning set of science discovering telescopes, and they offer tours to the public who fancy a chance to peer through them.

It might seem odd to have a set of telescopes carrying out science in London, with all our urban light glare, and maybe even odder as it sits next to a major road with street lamps everywhere. Despite the main road outside, there are still a lot of fields around the observatory most of the area is quite low-rise property, and the street lamps have extra shades to reduce glare, so if your telescope is above the main street light level, you can do some decent observing.

And they do more than decent observing here, it’s a place where discoveries are made, such as a supernova in 2014, and exoplanets.

As the Observatory is a teaching and research establishment, not a tourist attraction, it is not generally open to visitors, except on special tours during the winter months.

They have four telescopes, and if the skies are clear, you can have a look through the 8″ Fry Telescope. On my visit a few years back, they managed to set up a very clear view of a pair of binary stars, and even just holding a smartphone up to the screen got a modestly decent photo.

Overall, the tours are fascinating for fans of big science machines and astronomy fans.

That it’s all happening in London, next to a busy road, is quite remarkable.

Tours are free, with donations appreciated and a cash-only gift shop at the end of the tour. You can book your night with the stars here. Please read the FAQs on the booking page before booking a ticket, as they’re quite important.

On the 18th and 19th of October 2024, there will be a special comet-themed event. They will tell you about these marvellous objects and, if lucky, try to spot one as well.

Getting to UCL Observatory

The easiest way is to catch the train to Mill Hill Broadway station on the Thameslink service, then a short walk up Broadway shopping street to Hartley Avenue. Walk to the end past the fire station and turn right onto Watford Way. The observatory is about a five-minute walk from there.

Alternatively, buses stop outside the observatory on route 113. However, while the buses stop outside the observatory northbound, the southbound buses are on the other side of the very busy Watford Way, so you’ll need to use the astronomy themed subway under the road to cross.