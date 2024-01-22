The much loved Grant Museum of Zoology will reopen in a couple of weeks time following an extended closure for nearly a year of refurbishment works.

The Grant is one of London’s more unusual and delightful museums — noted for its playful approach to the serious matter of zoological studies, and you expect a huge collection of dead animals, from pickled worms to elephant skulls.

Particularly notable is the Micrarium, a dramatic display of tiny insects, the glass jar of moles, which is a sort of local mascot, and the display of plastic dinosaurs, if you can find it.

The museum closed last March for a £300,000 project to revamp the displays.

Fortunately, the changes will maintain the Museum’s unique floor-to-ceiling displays and atmospheric charm. The changes will see the main space have new interpretation to highlight the astonishing diversity of life in the natural world and explore how the collections can inspire and challenge us to rebalance our relationship with nature.

The museum was due to open late last year, but there were delays, and they’ve now confirmed that the museum will reopen on Tuesday, 6th February 2024. To be confirmed, but the opening hours are likely to be the same as before – Tues to Fri between 1pm and 5pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 5pm.

You can find the Grant Museum on the corner of Gower and University Streets, a short walk from Euston Square and Warren Street stations.

External funding for the improvement work was awarded jointly by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Foundation