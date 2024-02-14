One of London’s genuinely hidden gems, the glittering interior of Fitzrovia Chapel is about to be a lot easier to visit, as the opening hours are being extended ahead of a new David Bowie exhibition.

The Fitzrovia Chapel is the surviving remnant of the Middlesex Hospital, which closed in 2005, and the site cleared, leaving just the hospital chapel standing. The hospital site is now modern offices and homes, but the chapel is still there, and what makes it worth a visit is the remarkable interior.

Although designed in 1891 by the architect John Pearson, it took until 1930 to complete the sumptuously decorated interior. As a chapel, it’s quite small, with a single nave, which you enter through a row of arched doorways.

The style is a mix of Italian and gothic revival, superficially strikingly similar to a Greek Orthodox cathedral, albeit on a tiny scale. And the size helps to create the eyeball-popping experience as there’s not a single unadorned surface in the building.

The chapel opened to the public following restoration in 2015 and has only been open on Wednesday afternoons.

That’s now changing, and will generally be open Monday to Wednesday from 11am to 5pm and also one Sunday a month. The opening days can change if the chapel is needed for something, so always check their what’s on page before making a special trip.

The chapel, in Pearson Square, is a short walk north of Oxford Street halfway between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road.

Next month it will be even easier to visit though, as the opening hours will be expanded to every day except Mondays, for a short photography exhibition about David Bowie.

The exhibition, David Bowie – A London Day will run from Friday 1st to Wednesday 20th March 2024 and is also free to visit.

The chapel will then revert to its newly extended openings of Mon-Wed each week.

If you’re in the area with a friend, it’s also one of those hidden gems you can drag them around the corner to visit, and you’d never stumble upon it unless you know where to find it — then bask in your friend’s admiration of how you knew about this marvellous little building.