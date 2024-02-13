There will be disruption on the London Overground next week as RMT members walk out in strike action.

RMT union members are due to strike on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February, and although trains will run, some parts of the Overground will have reduced opening hours and some stations will be closed.

Security, station, revenue and control staff will be among the workers taking action.

Due to the strike, no service is expected before 8am or after 6pm on the following routes, with those that do operate expected to be busier than normal:

Gospel Oak to Barking

Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction

Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross

In addition, the following stations will be closed:

Haggerston

Hoxton

Rotherhithe

Shadwell

Shoreditch High Street

Wapping

Some other stations may also be affected, and while they remain open, they will sometimes be unstaffed.

Customers requiring assisted travel on London Overground services are being strongly encouraged to pre-book assistance before travelling, as staff will not be available at all stations to assist on a turn up and go (TUAG) basis.

Trish Ashton, TfL’s Director of Rail and Sponsored services, said: “Strikes are never good news for our customers, and we urge the RMT and Arriva Rail London to work together to try to come to a resolution. Customers planning to use London Overground services are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”

This is the first of two 48-hour strikes by the RMT union over pay. The second strike is planned on Monday 4th March and Tuesday 5th March.

London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.