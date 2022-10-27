Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 4 Comments ↓

Interrail, a rail pass that gives unlimited mainline rail travel across Europe can also be used on the new Elizabeth line, even though Interrail tickets are not accepted on the rest of the London Underground.

The Interrail Pass is a single train pass that lets you travel as much as you want on participating European train networks. It’s mainly for national mainline railways, and in the UK, that’s the national rail services, Eurostar, the Caledonian Sleeper, and as it turns out, the Elizabeth line.

For example, someone arriving in London on the Eurostar and needing to get to Paddington can’t use the Interrail ticket to use the London Underground, but could use the ticket on the Thameslink mainline rail service to go one stop to Farringdon and swap on to the Elizabeth line to Paddington.

A TfL freedom of information response confirmed there is a procedure to use before the Interrail ticket can be used – and passengers “must visit a ticket office where the first and last days of validity must be completed in full, the passport number must be recorded on the pass, and a station stamp must be stamped in the date validation box to confirm the dates the pass can be used, which is all completed by the ticket office colleague.”

It was flagged as an issue as not all staff are familiar with Interrail tickets, probably because London Underground staff would have rarely seen them before the Elizabeth line opened. London Overground might have been more familiar with them, as the Overground accepts them, but the Elizabeth line mainly connects with tube stations.

As a rail pass, for people travelling around, it’s a very good way of using the trains with hop-on/hop-off services and can be quite affordable. For example, a pass allowing 5 days of travel in a month across the entire 33 countries is just EUR282 — and if you’re aged 12-27, then it’s just EUR212.

Interrail is aimed at people travelling abroad, so it can’t be used to travel within the UK except for the Eurostar to get to the European mainland.

Interrail was not affected by Brexit, as it’s a wider scheme that covers more countries than are in the EU.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

4 comments
  1. Will says:
    27 October 2022 at 3:13 pm

    A number of points to make here.

    What then happens when the colleague has confirmed that the pass is valid? Is a ticket provided or are users just let through gatelines?

    Mobile passes are becoming increasingly popular. It seems TfL’s process is assuming a paper pass.

    “Interrail is aimed at people travelling abroad, so it can’t be used to travel within the UK except for the Eurostar to get to the European mainland” is not quite correct.

    If a UK passholder holds a ‘global’ pass, then they are entitled to one journey to the border and one return journey. So for someone in Aberdeen, this might be a ScotRail train from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, LNER from Edinburgh to London and then Eurostar to Paris/Brussels/Amsterdam etc. Similarly, passholders can use their one journey to/from an airport/seaport as well.

    Reply
  2. Phil Richards says:
    27 October 2022 at 5:00 pm

    The Elizabeth Line including the recently opened section between Paddington and Abbey Wood is part of the National Rail Network! OK, it’s branded by TfL to look like another Underground Line but National Rail Conditions of Travel including ticketing apply – https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/tocs_maps/tocs/TrainOperators.aspx

    Reply
  3. Mike says:
    27 October 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Within TfL it is it’s own thing with its own roundel and it’s own colour signature.

    It’s definitely not branded as an underground line even though it’s (mostly) entered through existing tube station entrances manned with LU staff. Liz line platform staff wear HiViz with Elisabeth Line branding for a reason where on the tube and sub-surface networks everything just says ‘Underground’.

    It’s effectively the third TfL branding for rail services.

    Reply
  4. roger says:
    27 October 2022 at 6:28 pm

    Not sure what point you are trying to make
    The Elizabeth line is not part of the Underground

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News