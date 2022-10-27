The life of the surgeon who tended to Admiral Nelson as he lay dying at the Battle of Trafalgar will be the topic of a new exhibition opening next week at the Greenwich Visitor Centre.

Sir William Beatty was a renowned 19th-century naval surgeon and physician and the exhibition will look at his life and work in all its fascinating – and often grisly – detail. The exhibition will allow visitors to see up close the tools of the naval surgeon’s bloody practice and learn how he saved the lives of an overwhelming number of sailors – which was unusual at the time.

Of course, he was unable to save the life of his most famous patient. Later, he wore the musket ball that killed Nelson in a locket on his watch chain for the rest of his life.

The exhibition will feature a range of objects, including a replica of Nelson’s life mask and 18th and 19th-century surgical instruments, including Beatty’s own medicine chest. Visitors can experience what it was like to be in HMS Victory’s cockpit during battle, with an immersive recreation of the make-shift medical bay complete with sights, smells and sounds.

Beatty joined the Royal Navy at the age of 18, surviving a yellow fever epidemic and a shipwreck and working his way up the ranks to become the Ship’s Surgeon on the HMS Victory and, later, Physician of the Channel Fleet. He performed life-saving surgery including amputations aboard HMS Victory during the Battle of Trafalgar. Beatty also had interests outside medicine. Visitors can find out how he contributed to local life in Greenwich, including his involvement in developing the London – Greenwich Railway.

The exhibition, Blood & Battle: Dissecting the Life of William Beatty will open at the Greenwich Visitor Centre on 5th November, and runs until next March.

Adults: £6 | Children/Royal Naval personnel: Free | Concessions: £4 | Art Pass: £3

Tickets should be booked in advance from here.

Parental discretion is advised. This exhibition is not recommended for children aged 10 or younger.