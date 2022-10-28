A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bermondsey London Underground station sign could be fixed by Christmas South London Press

A writer who was wowed when he saw his poem featured on London tube carriages has encouraged budding poets to “not try and fit in with everyone else”, but to bring “who you are” to the field. Times Series

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

20 photos from the Elizabeth line’s new Bond Street station ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

The boss of SE London’s biggest rail company insisted that cuts to his services were not designed to favour Conservative-voting travellers in Kent. 853

Avanti has been warned it could lose its franchise if it fails to deliver “significant” improvements on the West Coast Main Line, the government has warned. ITV

The dates of a series of national rail and tube strikes have been changed after the RMT union agreed to move one of them to avoid clashing with the annual Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy day. ianVisits

HS2 has denied that there was any conflict of interest when it initially selected a Bombardier joint venture to build trains for the beleaguered railway, pushing back at a lawsuit from Siemens Law 360 (£)

One of the entrances to Clapham Junction station is about to get an upgrade to add more space for ticket barriers and better toilets for passengers. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Craig David has partnered with travel company Trainline for an official music video, currently available to view on Craig David’s YouTube channel, highlighting the environmental benefits of rail travel. Its Nice That

A train driver was killed after getting out of his cab to urinate at the track side because there were no toilets on board, drivers’ union Aslef has said. Morning Star

‘I find myself choked up with the emotions’: TikTok’s trainspotter sensation Francis Bourgeois The Guardian

Woman praised for ‘refusing to give up’ first-class train seat to elderly lady Tyla

TfL sets out ‘significantly less generous’ pension reform options Pensions Expert

The penalty for dodging rail fares in England is set to rise from £20 to £100 in January, the government has said. BBC News

New trains on the Piccadilly line and Docklands Light Railway are among the next big upcoming projects to benefit passengers, London’s interim transport commissioner has revealed. Standard

TfL is looking for three new innovation partners to modernise public transport in the capital city. UK Authority

Police crackdown on county lines drug dealing at Northolt Underground Station Ealing News

And finally: A specially adapted Land Rover is just the ticket for helping keep Devon’s railway track leaf-free this autumn. South West Farmer

—

The image above is from Oct 2018: The tube station with a piece of Roman Wall in it