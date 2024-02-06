Parts of the Piccadilly line in west London will be closed from this Saturday and won’t reopen until next Thursday (15th Feb 2024).

Transport for London (TfL) says that engineering works on the line means that there won’t be any Piccadilly line trains between Heathrow and Acton Town from this Saturday (inc Night Tube) until next Thursday. Replacement buses will operate for the connecting stations, and people heading to/from Heathrow Airport are recommended to use the Elizabeth line or Heathrow Express.

In addition, on the Saturday morning only, there won’t be a Piccadilly line service between Acton Town and Hammersmith, but that service mirrors the District line, which isn’t affected.

TfL says that the closure is due to upgrade works to points at Northfields, improving the line infrastructure alongside the introduction of new trains in 2025.

The points at Northfields are on a complicated stretch of track where trains come out of Northfields depot to enter service. The track in this area features some components from the 1930s and must be replaced as the assets are unreliable and maintenance is costly. The closure will take five days because it is not a like-for-like renewal, which means that once the first section is removed, the rest of the track in the area must be removed and replaced.

Adding to the complexity of the problem, the points are located beneath a bridge, which means they cannot be replaced quickly during engineering hours. This has meant the need for a closure of the line to carry out the work.

Other important work will also be completed, including infrastructure work at Heathrow Airport stations.

Richard Jones, Director of Asset Performance Delivery for TfL, said: “We thank customers in advance for their patience during this vital closure of the Piccadilly line. The track at Northfields has to be replaced and doing so will make journeys smoother and more reliable, as well as enable us to deliver as much of the improvements made by the upgrade to the Piccadilly line as possible.

“The Elizabeth line will help customers reach Heathrow Airport during this closure but we will also be operating rail replacement buses in Hounslow and the surrounding areas. Customers should check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys during this work.”

Piccadilly line services between Acton Town and both Uxbridge and Cockfosters will operate throughout the closure.

In addition to the Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express services between Heathrow and Paddington, there will be replacement buses between: