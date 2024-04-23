Transport for London (TfL) is having to run shorter trains on the DLR while it waits for its new fleet of replacement trains to arrive.

The issue is that the 30-year old B92 trains are past their ideal retirement age, and in order to keep the trains running until their replacements arrive, TfL has had to reduce the millage each train operates.

In order to do that, on the Woolwich branch, they’ve reduced the number of cars per train from three to two cars, so that they can reduce the mileage on the unused carriages.

If they didn’t do anything, then, as an FOI request has confirmed, there was a possibility that TfL would now be starting to take some of the DLR trains out of service entirely as they would reach their mileage limits, after which they would be required to be given a heavy overhaul.

With the trains about to be scrapped anyway, a heavy overhaul is an expensive option, but also, with the replacement trains arriving for testing on the network, there’s not enough space in the depot to carry out overhauls anyway.

Had TfL decided to keep the trains running normally and take trains out of service when they hit their millage limits, then the DLR could have been losing as many as 5 trains a month from the fleet from May onwards, which would have caused considerable problems for passengers.

Many “least bad” options were considered to keep the fleet of older trains running and reduce inconvenience to passengers. In the end, the decision was to run 2-car trains so that TfL could conserve millage on the unused carriages and keep them in use for longer.

The first of the two-car trains came into service on the Woolwich to Stratford branch late last year, but only on the quieter Mondays and Fridays. However, with the arrival of the new trains into passenger service being delayed by a few months, TfL took the decision in February to introduce two-car DLR trains throughout the Mon-Fri working week as well.

Still only on the Woolwich branch, which is quieter than the Lewisham branch, thanks mainly to the Elizabeth line opening. Overall, TfL expects to cut total train millage across the fleet by roughly 300,000 vehicle km, which is enough to keep the trains running through to October if necessary.

The alternative to shortening the trains would have been to run fewer full-length trains. As long as the overall capacity is the same, running a more frequent service with shorter trains is generally better, as it reduces the waiting time at stations.

When the new trains are rolled out, they will replace the older trains in the DLR fleet, which will help improve service frequency and reliability. Eventually, when all the new trains have arrived, the DLR’s capacity will increase by about a third.

However, that’s a while away, so for the next few months at least, people on the Woolwich branch of the DLR will have to squeeze onto 2-car trains.