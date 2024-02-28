The first of the new DLR trains was due to start carrying passengers early this year, but that has been pushed back by a few months, TfL has revealed in its investment programme report.

Towards the end of last year, the DLR rolling stock replacement programme carried out testing of a new train during a track possession. As part of the testing process the train slid and overshot its designated stopping point. Although this happened during a testing activity with no safety risk to others, TfL says that the reasons need to be fully understood and an investigation is in progress to identify root causes.

This has had an impact on delivery dates for the first trains, which are now expected to enter passenger service in the spring of this year. The delay is modest, only a couple of months or so, and TfL says that the delivery of the full fleet will not be delayed.

That means the full fleet of 54 new trains will be in service in the summer of the 2026, replacing 33 older trains. The rest of the new fleet is to boost capacity, particularly along the Beckton and Woolwich branches.

In other news for the new trains, signalling is now complete to allow trial running for the new trains. An unrelated issue with the Beckton depot upgrade after a supplier went bust is causing delays to the project, although it won’t affect the arrival of the new trains.

Unrelated to the DLR trains, construction has also begun on a second entrance at Blackwall station, and there’s an ongoing consultation about an upgrade for Pontoon Dock station.

Feasibility design and initial value engineering work has also concluded for a new station at Thames Wharf in line with the revised masterplan for the Thameside West development. Paying for the station will likely to require contributions from TfL, the GLA and property developers.