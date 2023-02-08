The first of a new fleet of DLR trains has arrived in the UK, and there’s been a chance to see inside the train before it goes into passenger service.

Transport for London (TfL) placed an order for a fleet of new DLR trains to replace over half of its older trains and expand the size of the fleet back in 2019. In total 43 new trains are being ordered — of which 33 will replace older DLR trains, while 10 will increase the capacity on the network, particularly in the Royal Docks routes.

There’s also an option to buy 11 more trains in the future.

Although the DLR trains that are being replaced are barely 30 years old, which would be young for a national rail train, light railway trains tend to wear out quicker due to the track design which tends to have much tighter curves and the fairly intensive use they are put through. Ideally, they would be replaced around every 35 years, and with some trains now seeing over 30 years of service, the DLR needs to replace its trains.

The first replacement train to arrive at Beckton depot was delivered last month, and along with a second train arriving soon, will spend the next year in testing to secure regulatory approval to go into passenger service.

Unsurprisingly, the new trains are at once very familiar, and yet very obviously different from the existing DLR trains. The most obvious difference is the colour — which is officially DLR turquoise, and the new trains will match the official colour for the DLR on the tube maps, just as services on the rest of the TfL network stick to their official colours.

To complement the new livery, the trains are also supplied with a new moquette — called Poplar after the DLR’s original depot in Poplar, which includes a pattern of sailing ships in the design to recognise the docklands sailing ship heritage.

There are a lot of other changes as well though.

Yes, you can still sit at the front and “drive the train”, although there are now four front-facing seats instead of the eight that the current trains have. There’s also a change in how the train attendant drives the train when in manual, as safety standards now recommend that staff should be standing when carrying out safety functions — so the front seat control desk is taller than the current design so the staff don’t have to bend down to the controls.

The front desk boxes are also slightly deeper than older designs to incorporate some additional front impact protection.

There’s still plenty of space for children to see over the top and drive the train though.

Another difference is based on feedback from the on-board staff, the Passenger Service Agents (PSA), who noticed that the window next to the front seat tended to get foggy when the trains are full on a cold day — so the window has a nearly invisible heating element in it to keep that window clear so that the PSAs can see the platform mirrors.

When the staff were consulted about the new trains though, there was one thing they almost all asked for — to move the position of the key. If you watch the PSA at the doors, you’ll know they have a key they insert to open the passenger doors — and they have to reach up a bit to use it as the keyhole is at the top of the control panel. The keyhole has been moved to the bottom of the control panel instead of being at the top, so it’s a lot easier to reach.

The trains will come with USB chargers at selected seats, mainly at the ends of seating rows, and although fitted with the regulatory-approved USB sockets, they could be upgraded to newer USB sockets later as they’ve been designed with that in mind.

Something else that’ll become apparent when the passengers start to use them is that above the doors is a wide narrow light strip which will flash red just before the doors close, but also will light up green just before the train pulls into a platform to make it obvious which side to get out of.

The exceptions will be Canary Wharf, where both sides light up at once, and Tower Gateway, where although people can leave both sides of the train, they are “encouraged” to use the right-hand side, and the door lights will assist that encouragement.

Something else that’s not easy to spot unless its pointed out is that the grab poles have been designed to be close enough that an average person can walk down the carriage and always be within reach of a pole. There’s also a proper grab pole in train carriage junctions.

Technically, the carriage junctions aren’t articulated in that there’s not a rotating central space but use a new type of gangway manufactured by Hübner that allows the train to curve around the DLR’s tight corners without the floor rotating inside as well.

Above the seats, the line diagrams will be based on the design used on the Elizabeth line, and there’s air cooling in the trains.

A major visible change is that rather than being three sets of two carriages coupled together, the new train is one single 5-car carriage that you can walk all the way through from end to end.

Apart from passenger convenience, having fully walk-through trains helps with safety as the PSA can get to any part of the train if needed. However, an innovation is that if someone were to pull the passenger alarm, the CCTV in that carriage will take a photo and sends it automatically to a tablet device that all PSAs will carry so they can see instantly what the issue is. The photo will also be sent to the DLR control centre so they can take action as well if they think it’s needed.

Apart from the front and rear seats, the rest of the seating is longitudinal. There are three multi-use areas, where the seats flip up so the space can be used for cycles or luggage, and there are spaces prioritised for wheelchairs and buggies.

Although the trains have more space for wheelchairs and look as if they have fewer seats to sit on, in fact, they have more seats. Including the flip-ups, the new trains will have 156 seats, compared to the 152 sets on a current 3-car train. That’s because they’ve been able to create more space inside the train by building them as single 5-car units instead of having space wasted by joining two or three separate units together.

A current 3-car DLR train can carry around 680 passengers, whereas the new trains can carry around 790 passengers.

Currently, around 20% of the length of an existing DLR train is doors, while the average for most metro-grade services is 30% for doors. The design change to fully walk-through carriages also releases more space for doors so that people can get on and off faster.

To deliver the additional capacity, it’s not just a case of building in more space inside the trains, but also how the trains are used in service. The changes to the service pattern will become clearer next year when the trains enter passenger service.

The extra trains and the service changes should take the total capacity increase to 30 percent for the DLR network.

That’s needed, as the DLR recovered from the pandemic fairly quickly and is pretty much back to full capacity at weekends and is in the upper 80-90% range during the week. Even opening the Elizabeth line didn’t dent DLR traffic that much across the line as a whole.

At the launch of the new trains, TfL’s interim Commissioner, Andy Lord confirmed that TfL is in talks with the government about long-term capital investments, such as new rolling stock on the Bakerloo and Central lines, but have also flagged that they want to proceed with the DLR extension to Thamemead, as that’ll unlock the ability to build thousands of new homes.

They are going to relook at the business case and the economics of the Thamesmead extension saying that he thinks there’s a “good case there” to proceed. He added that the conversions with the Department for Transport are “positive”, although naturally, no timeline as yet.

Ahead of the new train arriving in London, a team of DLR depot staff were sent to Spain last year where the new trains are being built to learn how to use them, and six of the on-board staff were sent to Spain earlier this year to learn to use the new trains, and they will then pass that knowledge onto the rest of the staff.

Over the next year, the trains need to be put through testing on the network to ensure they work as planned.

In the next few weeks, they will start testing Type testing, which is basically to make sure they fit properly with the existing infrastructure, and signalling testing should start in April. These will all take place overnight, plus the occasional daytime trips when a line is closed for engineering works.

Towards the end of this year, they will enter ghost running, which is to say that they will slot in between passenger trains on the network — so you may be waiting for a train to arrive, and see one of the new trains pass through the station as well.

They need to build up at least 20,000km of running before the regulator will authorise the trains for passenger use.

Most of the trains will be held at Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) in Spain to be delivered later this year, as there’s expansion work going on in Beckton depot to create space for the extra trains.

The first trains are due to enter passenger service early next year, and the full fleet will be in service in early 2026.