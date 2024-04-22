Train drivers are to walk out on strike again, this time the week of the early May Bank Holiday. At the same time, they will implement an overtime ban, which could lead to short-notice cancellations.

Most train drivers are members of the ASLEF union, and they have been in dispute over pay and conditions. They will carry out a series of one-day strikes over the first week of May after the bank holiday.

The union says that its train driver members haven’t had an increase in salary for five years since their last pay deals expired in 2019. A couple of months ago, union members voted overwhelmingly to continue industrial action which has now been running for nearly two years.

“It is now a year since we sat in a room with the train companies – and a year since we rejected the risible offer they made and which they admitted, privately, was designed to be rejected,” says Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary.

Strikes will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday 7th May

c2c

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway main line and depot drivers

SWR Island Line

Thameslink

Wednesday 8th May

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

West Midlands Trains

Thursday 9th May

LNER

Northern Trains

TransPennine Trains

It’s also expected that there will be some disruption the evening before the strike and the morning after.

Members will also refuse to work non-contractual overtime from Monday 6th to Saturday 11th May 2024.