The Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will visit London this summer and offer regular trips along the Thames.

Waverley was built in 1945, originally for the route up Loch Goil and Loch Long from Craigendoran & Arrochar in West Scotland. She now visits several areas of the UK, offering regular trips during the summer months.

The paddle steamer will pay visits to London and the southeast of England between 27th September and 13th October 2024 with London departure points below — although there are also departures from other locations further out for trips into London on their website.

Rather cunningly, and not unlike several boats on the Thames, she has a pointless tall mast on the boat – which just coincidentally happens to be too tall to fit under Tower Bridge and thus forces the bridge to open every time she passes through, which is always nice to see when you’re on a boat.

Most trips have options for returns or single trips – dropping you off at a coastal town to catch the train home again.

The dates for London departures are below, and booking details are here.

Departures from Tower Bridge