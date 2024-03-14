The restored Roman remains of the London Mithraeum in the City have been seen by half a million people since it opened in 2017, the Mithraeum has announced.

The Mithraeum was originally uncovered in 1952 but spent several decades in a rather uninspiring display around the corner from where it was found in a setting that made it look more like a 1970s municipal rock garden than an important piece of Roman London history.

Fortunately, when the old 1960s offices were demolished to be replaced with the massive Bloomberg Building, it was agreed that the Mithraeum would be restored to its original location.

What was always a slightly subterranean temple to the god Mithras is now a deeply buried space in a basement below the street level, and cleverly a visit isn’t just a look at a pile of stones but also an experience with clever lighting to recreate the missing building.

There’s also a ground floor exhibition of the Roman artifacts discovered during the original excavation, and in the same entrance, usually a changing contemporary art exhibition.

The Mithraeum is open Tues to Sun (closed on Monday) and late to 8pm on the first Thursday of the month.

The museum is free to visit, and although you don’t need to book a ticket, they recommend that you do in order to ensure you can visit in case you turn up at the same time as a group and can’t get in.

The Mithraeum can be found close to Bank tube and Cannon Street stations.