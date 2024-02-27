Ever since construction started, there’s been suggestions about how and where to extend the Elizabeth line, which have only got louder once the line opened and people saw the effect it had on travel.

Now, Transport for London (TfL) has outlined some early tentative options for future Elizabeth line extensions.

However, ahead of any extension to the railway, there’s the looming issue of what happens when HS2 opens and relies on the Elizabeth line to carry passengers between Old Oak Common and central London. TfL is already in talks with the government to fund the purchase of more Elizabeth line trains to soak up the thousands of extra passengers that will use the line.

HS2’s temporary terminus at Old Oak Common is due to open in around 2030, so securing approvals to buy the extra trains is the immediate priority.

TfL is also looking at how to aleviate congestion on the railway, with options for more services in the central core and west of London. TfL says they “expect these to have strong business cases and will progress with further appraisal, operational feasibility and investment prioritisation over the coming year.”

TfL currently estimates that it could lift the central core train frequency from 24 trains per hour in the peak hours to 30 trains per hour – one every two minutes, which would be nudging close to its theoretical operational limit.

At this very early stage, it’s too early to say what an increased level of service would look like, but it’s likely to see more trains on the Abbey Wood to Reading/Heathrow section of the line, offering the added benefit of reducing the current 7-minute gaps between trains east of Whitechapel. An alternative option is to leave the train frequency unchanged but lengthen the trains. The trains are all 9-cars in length, but most of the stations can support 10-car trains, increasing the capacity of the trains by about 11 percent.

Following that, there’s future expansion of the line to new destinations being looked at – but all are subject to funding.

The most obvious and most researched at this stage is the extension eastwards beyond Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet. That’s also the most expensive option as it requires a substantial upgrade of the railway east of Abbey Wood station.

The other two options are related and would piggyback on two unrelated privately funded railway projects west of London that aim to improve rail links with Heathrow Airport.

One, listed as “Heathrow to Langley” would make use of the proposed Western Rail Link, and could see Elizabeth line trains that currently run between Reading and Paddington divert to go via Heathrow.

The potential for that has already been considered an option and would be less of an extension than making use of an option to create a new loop on the railway, improving rail connections between Heathrow and the west of England.

The other idea being looked at is to make use of another proposed Heathrow railway, the Southern Rail Link, which aims to improve services to the southwest out towards Woking. In this situation, TfL is looking at running Elizabeth line trains to Staines.

Staines would be an ideal terminus for an extended Elizabeth line as there’s space to expand the station and add the extra platforms that would be necessary, and the station is itself next to a junction which feeds passengers towards Bracknell or to Windsor in the west and Waterloo in central London.

All these options are dependent on funding.

However, an agreement to run Elizabeth line trains over either or both of the proposed privately funded Heathrow railways may help their chances of being built thanks to the extra income from leasing track capacity to more trains, making either of those extensions more likely to be built. Fortunately, when Heathrow Terminal 5’s railway and tube station was being built, they included space for two more mainline train platforms, leaving space for both the Elizabeth line and mainline rail services to use the Heathrow links.

Funding requirements for the Ebbsfleet extension would be considerably greater, but the councils along the route have already been investigating how they could put forward a case for the line to be built, funded mainly by local taxes and developer contributions.