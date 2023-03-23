A western rail link connecting Heathrow Airport to Reading and beyond is gaining political support after MPs backed the scheme.

The rail link would leave the mainline railway to the north of Heathrow Airport and then run in a new tunnel to Terminal 5, where there is already a couple of platforms in an empty station waiting to be used. It’s expected that most services would terminate there, and passengers would swap services to get to the other terminals. In theory, the trains could also connect with the central terminals, although not Terminal 4.

It’s also theoretically possible that the trains could carry on to Paddington, creating a loop service, although the main benefit of the rail link would be to improve services between Heathrow and the west of England.

At the moment, many people, especially if coming from the west of Reading have to head into Paddington and back out again. The Western Rail Link would remove that extra journey, not just saving time, but also reducing congestion on the trains out of Paddington.

Although the rail link is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, funding for it is dependent on contributions from Heathrow Airport and the aviation industry in general.

Due to the pandemic, the project was put on hold in April 2021.

A meeting of MPs who are members of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Western Rail Link to Heathrow held last week agreed to resume campaigning for the rail link to be built.

Co-chair of the group, Tan Dhesi MP said: “Wonderful to see so much cross-party support in Parliament for the Western Rail Link to Heathrow. As MPs representing constituencies across the UK, we know the huge benefits our constituents could experience once this vital link is built.”

“For the good people of Slough, the Thames Valley region and our country as a whole, the Western Rail Link to Heathrow would make travel to and from the busiest airport in the UK greatly more convenient, cutting traffic and congestion and stimulating our local economy.”

At the moment, the rail link project remains on hold at Network Rail, and unless funding is secured, will remain a project on hold.